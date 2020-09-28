Dates, times, discounts and deals on offer

Amazon Australia will be holding its annual Prime Day in mid-October as the online marketplace looks to supercharge sales and savings from local Aussie businesses.

Hosted over 48 hours from 12am AEDT on October 13 through to 11:59pm AEDT on October 14, the online sale will features discounts on brands such as Bosch, Huggies, Samsung and more.

Australians will also be able to access deals on the site’s American homepage until 6pm AEDT on October 15 – making the 66-hour online sale the world’s longest Prime Day.

A key feature of this year’s Prime Day will be the “Shop Local” feature store, which will feature small Australian businesses looking to pump up sales in what has been the toughest year on record.

Amazon Prime Day is only available to Amazon Prime members, which is the online marketplace’s customer loyalty program that costs $6.99 a month.

Amazon Australia’s country manager Matt Furlong told .com.au that he hopes the sales will introduce customers to Aussie regional and rural brands.

“Holding Prime Day in October is new for 2020, in light of COVID-19 we’ve rescheduled Prime Day from earlier in the year as we work to ensure the safety of our associates, customers and selling partners,” Mr Furlong said.

“While we are focused on serving our customers we are aware that COVID-19 has been a very tough for small businesses around the world, including here in Australia.

“Despite these challenges selling product in Amazon’s online store has allowed businesses to sustain and sometimes improve their sales.”

Despite this, savvy Australians have already moved to the platform, with many taking advantage of two-day shipping, streaming video and free Kindle books.

“It’s certainly one of the programs that we’ve seen great traction with Aussie customers on, in fact from the initial year in launch Australia was one of the fastest markets in the world to adopt Prime,” Mr Furlong said.

With this interest growing, Amazon Australia looks to cement its place in Australia with new gigantic “fulfilment centres” where thousands of packages are sorted and sent with startling efficiency.

“We’ve seen that customers have migrated online disproportionately with the COVID situation and for us we put safety first this year so we prioritise over 150 process changes in place for our facilities – from temperature checks to masks for all of our employees and associates when they are on site,” Mr Furlong said.

“We’re about to launch in the next few weeks our Brisbane fulfilment centre so that will be our fourth fulfilment centre complimenting the ones we have in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

“We’re also launching the southern hemisphere’s first robotic fulfilment centre later this year in Western Sydney.”

