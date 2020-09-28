Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks live stream: How to watch week 3 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks and try and put an end to their undefeated start. The Cowboys haven’t had it easy in the first two games and managed to pull off a wild and intense win at the very last moment last week against the Falcons 40-39. It won’t be easy for the guys from Dallas as Russell Wilson has looked tremendous in his first two games. In fact, the commentary coming from NFL analysts and commentators is that Russell is performing as well as he ever has and is probably the best player in the league currently.

Seattle merely needs to continue what it has been doing the first few games to ensure they don’t add a loss to their record. So far, the offense is steamrolling the competition and the defense is doing enough to keep the score in their favor.

Dallas is a talented team with lots of potential. Despite being down with five minutes to play against the Falcons, the team executed two touchdowns, an on-sides kick, and a field goal. It would have been better not to get into a deficit to begin with, but the skill to come back and pull off the win shows how talented and tough this team really is. The matchup between Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson should be a sight to behold.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?

The Cowboys and Seahawks kickoff happens at 4:25 PM ET — or 3:25 PM CT. No fans will be in attendance at CenturyLink Field when Seattle tries to go 3-0. The game will be broadcast on Fox though so it should be easy enough to catch the action from the couch.

Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Dallas Seattle game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks online in the U.S.

This week 3 matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at CenturyLink Field for free!

How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks live in the UK

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately, this Cowboys vs. Seahawks matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular-season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks in Australia

If you’re planning on watching this game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.