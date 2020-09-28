Instagram

Through a statement, the ‘Teen Wolf’ alum reveals that he decided to join the content subscription service after noticing ‘many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans.’

Tyler Posey has become the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans. The actor drove fans’ wild on Monday, September 28 when he took to his social media accounts to promote his account on the content subscription service, sharing a video of himself stripping to his birthday suit.

In the 49-second clip, Tyler shared footage highlighting his career throughout the years before ending it with a video of himself playing a guitar while naked. “Welcome to my OnlyFans. I play guitar in my bare a**. Hang with me and we’ll be best friends,” he crooned in the short clip.

Further teasing what kind of content fans will get if they subscribe to his account, he added in the caption, “You guys asked for it, and I supplied. I now have an only fans. Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me! Haha.”

The post has since been liked by more than 400,000 ever since it was shared on Instagram.

In a statement issued to Page Six, Tyler revealed that he decided to join OnlyFans due to his fans’ demand. “I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” he said. “I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”

Tyler joins a long list of celebrities that have debuted on OnlyFans, including Cardi B, Safaree Samuels, Blac Chyna and Bella Thorne, the latter of whom successfully created controversy after it was revealed that she received $2 million through OnlyFans. Not only that, but she was also accused of scamming people after some claimed that she was charging $200 for a pay-per-view nude picture. However, it turned out to be a photo of her clothed.

Bella has since apologized for that.