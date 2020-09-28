Brian Armstrong / The Coinbase Blog:
Coinbase publishes a “clarification,rdquo; of its mission, stating it won’t take on activism outside of its focus or debate causes or political candidates internally — There have been a lot of difficult events in the world this year: a global pandemic, shelter in place, social unrest …
Coinbase publishes a "clarification,quot; of its mission, stating it won't take on activism outside of its focus or debate causes or political candidates internally (Brian Armstrong/The Coinbase Blog)
Brian Armstrong / The Coinbase Blog: