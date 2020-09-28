Clippers part ways with head coach Doc Rivers

With superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the charge, the Clippers took a 3-1 series lead before dropping Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers were expected to at least qualify for the Western Conference Finals for a showdown with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite regular-season successes, Rivers never guided the Clippers on deep postseason runs, and LA’s collapse against Denver was the final straw. According to ESPN, Rivers is the only NBA coach in history to lose three playoff series after taking a 3-1 lead.

Per Basketball-Reference, Rivers compiled a regular-season record of 356-208 over seven seasons with the Clippers.