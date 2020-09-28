Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hospitalization Amid High-Risk Pregnancy After Leaking Room Phone Number

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

The ‘Bring the Funny’ judge inadvertently informs her fans and followers that she’s currently in the hospital after accidentally leaking the phone number to her hospital room.

Chrissy Teigen has apparently had another episode of health scare amid her high-risk pregnancy. The model, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, inadvertently revealed that she’s currently hospitalized after she accidentally leaked her hospital room phone number.

On Sunday, September 27, the 34-year-old beauty posted on her Twitter page a picture taken from her hospital room which featured the phone number. Shortly after the photo was uploaded, she apparently received a lot of phone calls to her room before realizing the blunder.

Chrissy has since deleted the said image and posted another tweet in which she laughed at her own mistake. “Lol I accidentally posted the phone number to my hospital room on Instagram so I have to move,” she wrote, before adding, “I appreciate the phone calls though you little sweetie pies.”

Noticing that this means Chrissy is currently in the hospital, her fans and followers have expressed their concern about the pregnant star and her baby’s condition. “Omg. You’re in the hospital? Please feel better. Sending love and positive energy,” one person reacted to the tweet.

Another sent a prayer, “I’m just praying for you and baby, Chrissy. My daughter went through this 4 1/2 years ago and everything turned out perfectly. Stay strong.” Another wrote, “I kind of wish I had called you at the moment. But seriously please take care and rest. Keeping you in my thoughts, I hope this is just for iron infusions or something that helps you feel better.”

“Oomygoodness!! Hospital Praying for you that all is ok with you and baby,” a worried user posted. A fifth one added, “I’m sorry that you’re in the hospital! Sending you positive thoughts and prayers. I was hoping that your placenta was going to move like mine did with my oldest. I was on bed rest for 3 months because of bleeding.”

Some others, meanwhile, had lighthearted responses to Chrissy accidentally leaking her hospital room phone number. “Feel very bad for the next person who gets that room. Or happy for them, if they’re lonely,” one joked.

Another similarly thought about the next patient in the room, “The person who gets the room after you, though.” Someone else poked fun at Chrissy’s silly accidents that included revealing her own phone number in the past, “Just like when you accidentally published your phone number on Cravings. Glad to see some things never change.”

There were a few, though, who were not being so nice and accused Chrissy of desperate for attention. “Imagine being so desperate for attention that you pull some dumb s**t like this,” one reacted to the leaked phone number. Another scathingly remarked, “Girl..just ask for some support and well wishes from your followers.”

Chrissy has been open about her pregnancy complications. She recently had to put work on her third “Cravings” cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy. She was previously put on a bed rest for two weeks by her doctor.