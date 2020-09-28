Chris Hemsworth Signed on for New Netflix Movie ‘Spiderhead’

WENN

The ‘Thor’ actor is set to share screen with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett for a new Netflix film, following the big success of his recent movie ‘Extraction’ on the streamer.

–

Chris Hemsworth is teaming up with Netflix again for forthcoming movie “Spiderhead“.

The 37-year-old actor will appear alongside Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett in the flick, which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, according to .

“Spiderhead”, based on a short story by George Saunders, “is set in the near future, when convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences.”

“The focus is on two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program,” reads a description for the feature.

It’ll be Chris’ first movie for the streamer since his massive hit “Extraction“, which topped a new countdown of Netflix’s most successful films, after attracting 99 million viewers in its first month following its release in July (20).

According to Australia’s The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, it’s the first in a four-movie deal between the star and Netflix, with the rumoured arrangement bringing filming Down Under.

Chris Hemsworth will also reprise his role as Marvel superhero in the fourth movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder“. He is expected to bring the filming to his native country as well. Before the pandemic broke out, the feature film is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Taika Waititi returns as a director, Christian Bale is rumored to be the baddie, Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster, some characters of “Guardians of the Galaxy” will make appearance, and Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie who is expected to be explicitly queer in the new installment.