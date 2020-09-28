Charlamagne Tha God: Tekashi 6ix9ine Visiting Nipsey Hussle Mural Was Evil!!

Charlamagne Tha God sat down for an interview where he revealed that he felt Tekashi 6ix9ine visiting Nipsey Hussle’s mural in Los Angeles was “evil.”

Speaking to Vlad, Charlamagne says the rapper’s actions “was just some evil stuff to do.” Charlamagne recalled when Nipsey sat down with Big Boy for an interview, and Nipsey said he wanted no parts of the rainbow-haired rapper.

6ix9ine claims he arrived in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles to “pay respect” to Nipsey. During his interview with TSR, he denied he meant any disrespect.

In a NY Times interview, he also compared himself to west coast rapper, Tupac.

“Tupac Shakur was convicted of rape [actually, felony sex abuse]. Is Tupac Shakur loved or hated? Loved! What’s the difference between me and Tupac Shakur? I never caught a rape charge — ever. … There’s no difference between me and Tupac Shakur.” He went on to say: “You’re telling me he gave back through his art? You’re lying to me.”