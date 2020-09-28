Home Entertainment Chadwick Boseman Allegedly IMPREGNATED WIFE Before Dying!! (Preggo Pics)

Chadwick Boseman Allegedly IMPREGNATED WIFE Before Dying!! (Preggo Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Last month, Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away suddenly – after a long bout with colon cancer. Now is hearing whispers that the Black Panther actor may have left a piece of himself behind.

According to a person close to the actor, they believe that Chad may have impregnated his wife Taylor Simone Ledward – before passing. The friend told , “Chad wanted kids, and so did [Taylor]. Since they knew he was leaving us, I wouldn’t be surprised if he got her pregnant, so she can carry his seed.”

