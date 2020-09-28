Carroll livid about tackle that injured Carson

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson reportedly avoided a major injury during Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, but the tackle that injured him continues to be controversial.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle that he’s not happy with the tackle that injured Carson, saying he’s unsure if the player who injured the running back will receive any discipline from the league.

“Yeah, I was really pissed about that one,” Carroll said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately.”

Carson left the game late in the fourth quarter after having his leg twisted by Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who reportedly is likely to be fined for his actions but not suspended.

The 26-year-old RB exited the game with 14 carries for 64 yards and three receptions for 12 yards. So far this season, the Oklahoma State product has 37 carries for 157 yards and 12 receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

If Seattle ends up being without Carson for Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, they’ll have to rely on Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.