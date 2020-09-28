Candiace Dillard’s “Still Not OK” After RHOP Fight With Monique

At this point, Wendy interrupted and suggested that Candiace accused Monique of “having an affair behind her husband’s back.”

Candiace denied having any involvement in furthering affair rumors.

“She never had a conversation with me about these rumors that she heard,” she relayed. “I was never a part of a spin, a spreading, a plot. That was never anything that I was a part of.”

She went on to call Monique’s defense of her actions “poppycock.”

“It only comes out and becomes an issue after we have wrapped filming, because she was looking for any reason to justify physically attacking another Black woman on national television,” Candiace stated. “And it’s embarrassing.”