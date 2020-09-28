Cam Newton gives himself a ‘C’ after Week 3 win

After a Week 2 performance in which he completed 30-of-44 passes for 397 yards, Newton completed just 17-of-28 passes for 162 yards. Giving himself a “C” following Sunday’s performance probably is accurate, but he still made plays and helped New England get their second win of the season.

The Patriots relied heavily on their running backs in their third game of the season. Sony Michel finished with carries for 117 yards, Rex Burkhead rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns and J.J. Taylor added 43 yards.

New England will face the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 4, and Newton will have to play his best if they want a shot at defeating the defending Super Bowl champions.