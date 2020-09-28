‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Hospitalized With Gruesome Injury After Freak Accident

Instagram

The celebrity chef is recovering in a hospital following a freak accident which left him with a bloody hand after it was repeatedly impaled by a metal rod.

Celebrity chef Buddy Valastro is recovering from two surgeries after his hand was repeatedly impaled in a “freak accident” at his at-home bowling alley.

The star of hit reality show “Cake Boss” was recently attempting to fix the pin-setting machine at his New Jersey mansion during a family fun day, but his dominant right hand got stuck and was stabbed multiple times by a metal rod.

His relatives rushed to his aid, and his 16-year-old son, Buddy Jr., was able to free his father by using a saw.

Valastro, 43, was hospitalised and shared a photo of himself laid up in his hospital bed on Instagram last week (ends25Sep20), with his right arm in a cast.

He explained he had been in a “terrible accident,” but didn’t go into detail until Monday (28Sep20), when he appeared remotely on U.S. breakfast show “Today” and revealed all about the horrifying incident.

“It’s just a real freak accident, and it was crazy just the way it went down…,” Valastro began, describing how the blunt rod managed to “pierce through” the skin between his middle finger and ring finger.

“It just blew out half my hand,” he said, recalling how he “screamed” and feared he was “going to faint” after seeing his bloody hand.

The master baker managed to calm himself down and gave instructions to his sons to free him from the machine, with the help of a loved one who happened to be a firefighter.

They raced to a nearby hospital, where the Carlo’s Bakery owner underwent two surgeries, and is now facing an “uphill battle” to make a full recovery and get back into the kitchen.

Growing emotional as he discussed his gratitude for his family, he said, “It makes me want to fight to get better for them. It makes me want to be the man that I was.”

“I’m so proud of my son,” he tearfully added.

Since the incident, Valastro has been inundated with well wishes from friends and fans online, including fellow celebrity chefs including Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray, Michael Symon, and Rocco DiSpirito.