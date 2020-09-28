Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins in Talks to Join ‘RHOBH’

WENN/Sheri Determan

Caitlyn and Sophia are the latest celebrities to be reported to be joining the hit Bravo reality show following Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp's departure.

New season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may feature two new faces. According to reports, Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins are in talks to star in upcoming season 11 of the long-running Bravo reality show.

TMZ reported on Sunday, September 27 that “Sophia recently sat down for dinner with former ‘RHOBH’ castmate Eileen Davidson.” A source also spilled to the news outlet, “They chatted about Eileen’s experience on the show and Sophia got enough good feedback that she decided ‘RHOBH’ was something she wanted to do.”

It was also said that Sophia’s camp reached out to the production crew of the Bravo series with them talking about the possibility of her joining the show as one of the main cast members. As for her roommate Caitlyn, she allegedly would also make appearances.

Caitlyn and Sophia are the latest celebrities to be reported to have been in talks for the show following Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp‘s departure. Prior to this, Kathy Hilton was allegedly set to appear in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series as a friend.

“As of now, there has been talk about bringing in one new wife next season,” a source previously claimed. “She has not been cast yet, but the network is talking to people right now.”

Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner has also sparked chatters as some fans want her to join the reality show. Of the rumors, Kris said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, “I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life.” She went on saying, “And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”