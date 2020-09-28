Bulldogs Mad Monday, players help the homeless

Unlike previous Mad Mondays where the club attracted controversy after players stripped naked while consuming alcohol at a private function, where they were photographed, the Bulldogs have used this year’s occasion to give back to the local community.

The Bulldogs, who finished the season 15th on the ladder, used Monday to visit the homeless and give back at the Rev Bill Crews Foundation in Ashfield.

In what was just their second day out of the NRL’s bubble and biosecurity protocols, over 20 players and staff helped prepare food for the homeless.

“What I’m most grateful and thankful of is that this was optional,” NRL wellbeing manager Luke Goodwin told Bulldogs Media.

“This was optional for players and staff members to come.

“I’m so proud that the boys have given up their own time.

“We’ve had players drive over an hour to be here. We have players who are not contracted to the club next year wanting to come.

“We’ve had players planning on a wedding, players whose partners have given birth.”

The club was also out lending a hand with gardening duties by picking up leaves and digging up the ground.

“Coming out here and getting to know the people and hearing their stories, it makes you grateful for what we have,” Bulldogs player Christian Crichton said.

“We think we have it tough, but really there are people out there that we have it better than.”

Bulldogs Nick Meaney cleaning up (Instagram)

It was a massive change to their usual celebrations after the club in 2018 was fined for their Mad Monday celebrations.

The club was fined $250,000 for bringing the game into disrepute after a number of players were caught partying too hard in front of witnesses.