Builder who shot wife’s lover dead and burned his body in oil drum denies planning ‘cold bloodied’ murder

A builder has denied committing a “carefully executed plan” to murder his wife’s lover after luring him to a confrontation at a secluded farm, a court heard.

Prosecutors allege Andrew Jones shot Michael O’Leary dead “in cold blood” because he had discovered he was having an affair with his wife.

Jones, 53, claims the .22 rifle accidentally went off while he and Mr O’Leary, 55, grappled during an argument at Cyncoed Farm in Carmarthenshire in January this year.

The father-of-three, who runs his own building company, said he panicked after his friend of 25 years was fatally injured.

Swansea Crown Court heard Jones had lured Mr O’Leary, a site manager, to the remote farm he owned by sending text messages from his wife’s Rhianon’s phone.

After shooting him dead with a rifle, Jones disposed of the father-of-three’s body by burning it in an oil drum at a yard adjacent to his home in Carmarthen.

Under cross-examination, William Hughes QC, prosecuting, accused the defendant of changing his account to the jury as the evidence “becomes stronger against you”.







(Image: PA)



“As that has happened you have tailored your evidence accordingly to fit the evidence as it now stands,” Mr Hughes said.

“Far from a panicked activity, this was a carefully planned action to kill Michael O’Leary.

“In your defence statement you say, ‘It was the defendant’s intention to frighten Michael O’Leary. He did not anticipate any harm being caused either to himself or Michael O’Leary’.

“If that was the case there was no need to take the gun. You could have frightened him by saying you were going to reveal this affair to his wife.

“There was no need, if you didn’t fear any harm to him or you.”

Jones replied: “I was fearful for my own safety…”







(Image: Media Wales)



Mr Hughes said Jones had “carefully” chosen the farm, knowing it would be dark and no-one else would be around.

“You took considered steps to lure him there under false pretences that he was going to meet Rhianon and when he did get there, far from being a scuffle you described, you in cold blood shot him dead,” the prosecutor said.

Jones replied: “No, not true.”

Mr Hughes suggested when Jones had said earlier in evidence Mr O’Leary had “walked past his line of view” it was in fact “line of fire”.

“In very short you shot him, and going back to your statement, perhaps the one line that does have an element of truth to it, was him saying ‘Don’t do that Jones’, was he begging for his life?,” he asked.

Jones replied: “No, it didn’t happen like that, I couldn’t do that.”

Mr Hughes went on: “Far from panic, you took considered and carefully thought out plans to take his vehicle to Fisherman’s car park and to make it look like he had killed himself.

“You carried out a carefully planned – and I used the word execute carefully – to execute a plan to kill Michael O’Leary, nothing in mind but to murder him.”

Jones: “No, that’s not true.”







(Image: Wales News Service)



Earlier the defendant said he had taken the “scariest” looking gun from his weapon collection to “frighten” Mr O’Leary.

“I wanted him to get the message – stay away from us,” Jones told the jury.

“I wanted to shame him, ‘You told my daughter you weren’t going to meet her anymore, and here you are’. I wanted to scare him and shame him.”

The defendant told the court Mr O’Leary “lunged” for the weapon and it went off as he tried to pull it away from him, causing a fatal injury.

“I was in a hell of a panic about the whole thing. It was such a shock when it happened. I really didn’t expect it at all,” he said.

Jones, of Bronwydd Road, Carmarthen, denies murder. The trial continues.