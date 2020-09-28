BTS Dethrones Cardi B From the Top of Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Dynamite’

Twitter/WENN/FayesVision

Justin Bieber, in the meantime, gets his 20th top 10 hit when ‘Holy’, his new track featuring Chance the Rapper, makes its debut at number 3 on the pop charts.

–

BTS (Bangtan Boys) have bounced back to the top of the U.S. pop charts with their latest hit “Dynamite”.

The track has now spent three non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It swaps places with Cardi B‘s “WAP”, while Justin Bieber zooms in at three with “Holy”, his new track featuring Chance The Rapper.

The song gives Bieber his 20th top 10 hit, tying a feat matched by Chicago and The Supremes, one behind Jay-Z and 21 behind fellow Canadian Drake, who leads the list with 41 top 10 mentions.

Drake’s 41st top 10 entry, “Laugh Now Cry Later”, featuring Lil Durk, drops a spot to four on the new chart, while 24kGoldn‘s “Mood” completes the top five.

<br />

Meanwhile, The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” drops two spots to seven after spending a record 28 weeks in the top five.

BTS scored their first No. 1 entry at the Billboard Hot 100 when “Dynamite” debuted atop the U.S. songs chart in late August. It marks the group’s first number-one single in the United States and making BTS the first all-South Korean act to top the Hot 100.

Described as an upbeat disco-pop song with elements of funk and soul, the song was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, and is the first full English song by the seven-piece boyband. The song has spanned a number of remixes, including “Tropical”, “Poolside”, “Slow Jam”, “Midnight”, “Retro” and “Bedroom” versions.