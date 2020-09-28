Brad Crouch, Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd warn Geelong of trade, Adelaide Crows news, Tyson Stengle

AFL greats Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd have suggested that rival clubs could be put off by Brad Crouch after his involvement in an illicit substance scandal this week.

Crouch and Crows teammate Tyson Stengle were allegedly found with an illicit substance after being pulled over by SA police on Monday morning, with the club launching an investigation into the matter.

The scandal comes at an inopportune time for Crouch, who is seeking a multi-year deal and being courted by a number of rival clubs.

Cornes suggested that Crouch’s indiscretion may have cost him big-time when it comes to contract offers this summer.

Brad Crouch is seeking a big money deal this off-season as a free agent (Getty)

“A senior member and should be a leadership group member at the Adelaide Football Club, what is he doing in a taxi with a young teammate at this time,” Cornes asked on Nine’s Footy Classified.

“I can’t imagine that there is a club right now that would go after Brad Crouch.

“Not only just on the back of this, but the way that he’s carried himself in the last 12 months and how he has hurt his value from shopping himself around and asking for a ridiculous price last year, to averaging 13 games across eight seasons footy and his body continually letting him down.

“He didn’t finish in Adelaide’s top 10 best and fairest which is saying something, so perhaps his only option is to walk back with his tail between his legs and sign a two-year deal at the Crows.”

Lloyd said Geelong would be wary of recruiting more players with off-field issues after adding Jack Steven (Getty)

Crouch has been heavily linked to Geelong as well as Port Adelaide, and Lloyd said the Cats would be extremely wary of bringing him into the club after the addition of Jack Steven during last year’s Trade Period.

“I’d be making that many phone calls if you’re the Geelong Football Club or whoever it is saying, ‘Did you think Brad Crouch had this in him’,” he said.

“They took Jack Steven last year, so you want to be careful about how many guys you bring into your football club.

“I know Jack Steven has a different background and a different history, but you don’t want to bring players in with baggage.

“They say a leopard never changes his spots and this is pretty ordinary at a time where he wants multiple years and big money.”