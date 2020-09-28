BioBytes™ – IntelliCentrics’ Telehealth Technology Solution Selected by the City of Langfang, China

Article content continued

Using trust as a technology, IntelliCentrics removes barriers that often result when both accessing and delivering healthcare. “Our mission statement, touse trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, is more relevant than ever,” said Sheehan. “With BioBytes, patients now own, collect, and control their health data with the ability to share it with trusted providers of their choice, all within our technology platform. We like to say: Everyone wins with IntelliCentrics.”

IntelliCentrics has seamlessly integrated the highly fragmented credentialing processes required of vendor companies, vendor representatives, nurses, and doctors onto one innovative technology platform. Through this end-to-end solution, supply-side individuals are granted IntelliCentrics SEC³URE Passports identifying them as “trusted” following compliance with both regulations and location-specific policies. SEC³URE Passport holders, along with each location of care on the platform, benefit from the elimination of manual, error-prone, and paper-based processes, expediting trusted status across IntelliCentrics’ 11,000+ locations of care worldwide, all while saving nearly 90% in time and costs.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles – transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos platform is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world’s largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

About Beijing Sciencare Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in March 2018 as a joint venture with IntelliCentrics Global Holdings Ltd., Sciencare is a healthcare technology business pioneering the development of a healthcare technology platform in China and is committed to providing patients with genuine and reliable healthcare services.

