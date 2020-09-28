Billy Slater urges NRL to consider coach contract restrictions amid rampant Craig Bellamy-Broncos links

Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater has urged the NRL to place restrictions on coaches negotiating future deals well ahead of the expiry of their contract.

Slater’s call comes amid rampant speculation that his former coach Craig Bellamy is set to join the Brisbane Broncos upon the expiry of his current deal at the end of 2021.

With Kevin Walters set to be unveiled as Anthony Seibold’s successor in Brisbane, reports have suggested that Bellamy will join him in Red Hill as a coaching director in 2022.

While he praised Bellamy for how he has conducted himself amid the speculation surrounding his coaching future, Slater suggested that the NRL should make a change.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been heavily-linked with a move to the Broncos in 2022 (Getty)

“The one thing I don’t like about this, players have a clause that they can’t negotiate their future deals until November 1 the previous year,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I think the NRL will look at this situation and on the eve of the finals the biggest story going around is Craig Bellamy’s future over 12 months from now, which is crazy.

“I think they need to have a look at it and put some restrictions around when coaches can start negotiating their future deals.

“To Craig’s credit, he has put it on hold until the end of the season with respect to the Melbourne Storm.”

Billy Slater says the Melbourne Storm will not give up Craig Bellamy without a fight (Getty)

While reports have made it seem like a foregone conclusion that Bellamy will leave the Storm, Slater says his old club will have other ideas.

“They won’t go down without a fight, the Storm, they’ll want to keep him in a coaching capacity,” he said.

“I don’t think he wants to be a head coach outside of 2021 but what an appointment it would be.

“Any club that has Craig Bellamy on its books would be a better club with that.”