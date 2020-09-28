Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Screen Protectors 2020

Best

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor for incredible performance, a trio of capable rear cameras, a huge battery, and that display — a 6.9-inch AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s one of the very best displays currently available on any phone, and if you want to protect it for years to come, you need a screen protector.



Venoro is a name we often rely on for quality screen protectors for all major phone releases, and with the Note 20 Ultra, it’s showing up to the plate yet again. This single-screen protector is of the tempered glass variety, offering incredibly scratch resistance, a 99.99% transparency rating, and a super slim design at just 0.2mm thick. $12 at Amazon If you’re looking to stretch your dollars a bit more, you can’t ignore this package from BAZO. It all starts with two TPU film protectors, which are easy to install and compatible with all cases. The protectors on their own are perfectly fine, but BAZO also includes two tempered glass protectors for the rear camera hump. $13 at Amazon Whitestone Dome Glass has proven to be a reliable, well-fitted protector for all of Samsung’s latest devices. It provides improved responsiveness with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Safe, bubble-free installation is under a robust warranty. The liquid optically clear adhesive ensures a tight bond when paired with the included UV light curing treatment. $70 at Amazon Looking at another TPU film protector, OEAGO sells a bundle of three protectors at an outstanding price. Not only is this a lot of bang-for-your-buck, but OEAGO’s protectors are also super high-quality. They fit the Note 20 Ultra like a glove, are fully transparent, offer great protection, and come with a lifetime warranty. $11 at Amazon Speaking of good options, another bundle worth checking out is this one from QITAYO. Once again, you can buy three film protectors for the same price that some single ones cost. With these QITAYO ones, you can expect full coverage for the entire display, a reliable adhesive solution, and compatibility with the in-screen fingerprint sensor. $11 at Amazon AloMit’s offering for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one that’s hard to argue with — three film screen protectors for a super low price. The usual features are here, including fingerprint sensor support, a case-friendly design, and an easy install process. We especially like the lifetime replacement warranty, which gives you a nice safety blanket. $9 at Amazon

We’re rather smitten with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with one of its best assets being its screen. As such, protecting it is a must. There are a lot of screen protectors you can get for the phone, but out of everything, we think one of the best options is the Venoro Tempered Glass Screen Protector. The glass construction offers the best scratch resistance you’ll find, and when you combine that with easy installation, excellent clarity, and fair price, you end up with a winner.

Another option that’s hard to ignore is the OEAGO Screen Protector (3-Pack). If you’re a fan of film protectors, this bundle gives you a few of them at a price that’s impossible to argue with.

Finally, if money isn’t an object and you want to splurge for one of the most durable screen protectors on the planet, you need to get the Whitestone Dome Glass. Yes, it’s expensive and the installation process is a chore, but once everything is applied, you’re in for something magical.