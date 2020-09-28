Ben Brown roasted for rejecting big North contract

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson says Ben Brown and manager Adam Ramanauskas’ decision to turn down a three-year deal worth $750,000 per year to remain with North Melbourne was “one of the worst decisions” made in season 2020.

Brown, who kicked over 60 goals for the Kangaroos in 2017, 2018 and 2019, was last week told by North Melbourne to look for a new club.

North Melbourne had previously delisted 11 others players in a move to rebuild their list following a brutal season that saw them finish 17th on the AFL ladder.

After a rumoured three-year-deal worth $750,000 per season was put on the table earlier this year, Wilson said she was shocked Brown and his manager chose to reject the contract.

Wilson took particular aim at Ramanauskas who likely advised the forward to hold out on the deal before things took a turn for the worst.

North Melbourne’s Ben Brown (Getty)

“All managers make mistakes and have bad timing in the decisions they make,” Wilson told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“But it’s Adam Ramanauskas I wold be staggered about if I was ben Brown if it was his advice that told him to reject the $750,000 per year, or minimum $700,000 per year, three-year-deal from the Kangaroos in March this year.

“One of the worst decisions this year a manager has made.

“His manager should have convinced him to take it.”

However, former Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes leapt to the defence of the 200cm forward and said he couldn’t blame Brown who was potentially looking to find a new club where he could contend for a premiership.

“He was 26-years-old at the time and had kicked 60 goals for the three previous seasons before and it was probably his last big contract,” Cornes said.

“I don’t begrudge him for that and maybe he wasn’t fully confident in the way North Melbourne were going – new coach coming in, record was poor.

“Maybe he wanted to do a Tom Lynch and explore the options to play in a premiership.

“I would much rather play for $200,000 less and be in a successful side than sign at North for three years at $750,000 and be 17th which they’re going to be for the next three or four years.”

Despite missing out on a big-money contract, Cornes said he had no doubts another team would come along with “good money” to lure the exiled star.

“He will get a good deal,” he said.

“There’s not many key forwards on the market.

“There’s three or for clubs that desperately need a key forward.

“He’s not going to be struggling, he will get a three-year deal on good money.”