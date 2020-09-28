Auger-Aliassime makes early French Open exit By

Matilda Coleman
PARIS () – Felix Auger-Aliassime’s main draw debut at the French Open ended in brutal fashion with a first-round exit as the Canadian was humbled 7-5 6-3 6-3 by Yoshihito Nishioka on Monday.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, in his second senior appearance at Roland Garros after losing in qualifying in 2018, never found his range under threatening skies on Court Nine.

Nishioka dropped serve early in the first set before taking control of the rallies and benefiting from his 19th-seeded opponent’s 58 unforced errors.

He will next face French wildcard Hugo Gaston.

Another protected player, 14th seed Fabio Fognini, was also sent packing when he lost 7-5 3-6 7-6(1) 6-0 to Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin.

The Italian, who had surgery on both his ankles earlier this year, limped to his chair after the third set and called the physiotherapist.

The 33-year-old resumed play but apparently lost all interest in the match, handing the remaining games to his opponent.

