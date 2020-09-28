Artist of the Week: NBA YoungBoy

The ‘Kacey Talk’ rapper makes a return to No. 1 with his second studio album ‘Top’, less than a year after ruling Billboard charts with his last three mixtapes.

NBA YoungBoy is on a winning streak. After dominating the charts since last October with three mixtapes, the 20-year-old rapper is now ruling with his second full-length studio album. Boldly titled “Top”, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop charts.

In the lead single called “All In”, he embraces his vulnerable side as he reflects on his difficult childhood, growing up without his father. “Payin’ for my daddy to come home, pray he get a appeal,” he raps. “Hope he come take me away, keep me from off of these pills.”

Meanwhile, in the second single “Kacey Talk”, he enlists his young son Kacey for ad-libs while he spits verses about a backstabbing “jealous young n***a” and brags about his million-dollar fortune.

The album marked YoungBoy’s third number-one album overall and his second chart topper in 2020, following the release of mixtapes “AI YoungBoy 2” (October 2019) and “38 Baby 2” (April this year). Both the street albums also hit the pinnacle on U.S. R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

The release was not without a controversy. When the cover art came out, he was accused of copying fellow young star Roddy Ricch‘s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” artwork. While “The Box” hitmaker declared there would always be “only ONE roddy,” he dismissed the rumored feud, “I been fucced wit dude so don’t make it about him… I’m just tired of all this comparing s**t.”

The album might seem to be rushed as it’s released only months after his previous release, but YoungBoy was actually quite reluctant to drop new music due to a friction with his label. He asked for his masters in exchange for four new album, but his label refused. “I’ll never release a song/album again until I’m in a better situation,” he initially said.