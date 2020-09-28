Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad sees first discounts, latest 13-inch MacBook Pro $199 off in today’s best deals

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad highlights today’s best deals, plus the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale, alongside NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 Router. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad sees first Amazon discount

Amazon is discounting many of Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad models headlined by the Wi-Fi 32GB model at $299. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen. Those interested in upgraded configurations can clip the on-page coupon on the Cellular 32GB model bringing the price down to $445, which is the first discount we’ve seen from the usual $459 price tag. Amazon also has the Wi-Fi 128GB at $395 (Reg. $429).

Latest 13-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon lows

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,600. That’s down $199 from the regular going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low price. We’ve primarily seen it discounted by $150 in recent months when on sale.

The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Router hits new all-time low

B,amp;H currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) for $480. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. This is also $20 less than Amazon’s current sale price. Delivering Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, NETGEAR’s AX12 router brings up to 10.8Gb/s of overall throughput across 12 download channels to your network alongside 3,500-square feet of coverage. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports with LAN aggregation capabilities, parental controls, and dual USB 3.0 ports for connecting hard drives.

Score an aluminum MacBook stand for $23

Amazon is currently offering the Nulaxy Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Stand for $23. Down from its $44 going rate and the $34 sale price directly from Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and more than 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open-backed design.

Sabrent Rocket Thunderbolt 3 SSDs from $160

Store4PC via Amazon is discounting a selection of Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Portable Solid-State Drives headlined by the QLC 4TB Rocket at $700. Typically fetching $1,000, it just recently dropped to $830 with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a compact design, Sabrent’s portable SSD packs Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for achieving up to 2,700MB/s transfer speeds. It rocks an aluminum housing that brings some extra durability into the mix for protecting your data, not to mention out of the box connectivity with your Mac or iPad. More from $160 here.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

Review: Razer’s new wireless flagship line-up untethers your setup [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth XS Review: Best budget-friendly iPhone gimbal gets better [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: