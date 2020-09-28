Apple Music Renaming ‘Get Up! Mix’ to ‘Workout Mix’

Apple Music is rolling out a small update to its latest weekly playlist, renaming the “Get Up! Mix” to simply “Workout Mix” (via MacStories‘ John Voorhees). Apple launched the “Get Up! Mix” in March 2020, boosting the weekly curated playlist count to five, including “Favorites Mix,” “Friends Mix,” “New Music Mix,” and “Chill Mix.”



The “Get Up! Mix” was built around curating a collection of songs to help ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers get up and move, so the switch to a direct “Workout Mix” makes sense. The new name appears to be rolling out slowly today.

Looks like the ‌Apple Music‌ Get Up Mix is being renamed the Workout Mix: pic.twitter.com/ZZM1QSafnc

— John Voorhees (@johnvoorhees) September 28, 2020

Apple began a large-scale playlist rebranding in 2019, switching “The A-List: Dance” to “danceXL,” “The A-List: Hip-Hop” to “Rap Life,” “The A-List: Alternative” to “ALT CTRL,” and “Best of the Week” to “New Music Daily.” All of the playlists essentially stayed the same, but ditched “The A-List” moniker that had been around since ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ launched in 2015.

‌Apple Music‌ received a few updates in iOS 14 this month, with a new “Listen Now” tab that highlights new playlists, albums, and artists that match your listening tastes. ‌Apple Music‌ playlists in the Listen Now section feature larger artwork that is also animated, and pressing the play, pause, next, and back buttons on the Now Playing screen in the app‌ provides haptic feedback.