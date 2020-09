Anonymous Donor Saves OpenBazaar … For Now By Cointelegraph

According to a tweet published On the official Open Bazaar Twitter account, a mysterious donor agreed to cover the cost of market operations until the end of the year.

On September 25, OpenBazaar announced that its platform will likely to turn off due to financial difficulties, stating that growth and user adoption had stalled.

