Angelina Pivarnick Reaches $350K Settlement in FDNY Harassment Suit

UPDATE: Angelina Pivarnick has reached a $350,000 settlement in her sexual harassment lawsuit against the City of New York, E! News confirms.

The Jersey Shore star told E! News in a statement, “I said when the case was filed that it had nothing to do with television or entertainment and that remains true. Sexual harassment is serious and has devastating consequences for so many women. It has for #MeToo. Although I experienced horrendous treatment at EMS, I’m pleased with the resolution of my case and I look forward to using my voice to speak about the need to protect all women from sexual harassment.”

The New York City Law Department also confirmed the sum she will receive, with a spokesperson sharing, “The FDNY takes allegations of sexual harassment seriously. Ms. Pivarnick’s claim was fully investigated, and the appropriate corrective action was taken. This settlement was in the best interests of the city.”

Read more about the reality TV star’s legal battle below.

______

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is taking legal action against a lieutenant within the New York City Fire Department.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Pivarnick, who works as an EMT in Staten Island, is suing Lt. Jonathan Schechter and the City of New York for sexual harassment. In the complaint, Pivarnick claims two of her supervisors, including Schechter, subjected her to a “sexually hostile work environment” for more than a year between 2017 and 2018.