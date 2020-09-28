Andrew Neil says he is not out to seek “revenge” on the BBC

Andrew Neil has said there were times he was “unhappy” at the BBC, but that he is not out to “seek revenge” as he leaves to help launch GB News.

The broadcaster, 71, will be the face and chairman of the -hour TV channel, signalling the end of his relationship with the BBC, where he has been one of the most respected political interviewers.

Plans are in place for “Britain’s news channel”, aimed at those who feel “under-served and unheard by their media”, to launch early next year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Neil said he moved on from the BBC in an “amicable way”.

Asked about his relationship with the broadcaster, he said: “You will have to ask the BBC that. I don’t really want to look back, I have enjoyed my years at the BBC.

“I have been surrounded by some of the most talented people in broadcasting.

“There have been times where I have been unhappy at how the BBC has treated me.

“They wouldn’t move This Week to a better slot, it was getting closer and closer to midnight.

“They cancelled the Andrew Neil Show even though it was beating Channel 4 news every it was on.”

Neil said the new director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, had presented him with a number of offers but that they had felt like a “step back”.

He added: “The new DG came up with some really good offers at the end but they weren’t quite good enough.

“I felt it was a bit of step back, too much water had flowed under the bridge. It was to move on and I do so in an amicable way.

“I’m not out to seek revenge. I’m not going to do a John Humphrys in which you leave the BBC with glowing reports, then hours later you beat up on the BBC. That’s not my style.”

GB News will not be a rolling news channel like those offered by Sky and the BBC, but will be similar to US networks MSNBC and Fox News, Neil told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

He said: “There would be no point doing what is already being done pretty well with the existing incumbents. It will not be a rolling news channel.

“It will be based more like MSNBC in America, which is on the left, and Fox, which is on the right.

“You know, Piers, as well as I do, they don’t do rolling news. They do news when it breaks but they don’t do continuous rolling news.

“They segment the day into individual programmes, news-based programmes, built around very strong presenters, or anchors as they call them in the United States, and that is what we will do.

“Anchors with a bit of edge, a bit of attitude, personality – and people will make an appointment to view them.”

The BBC previously thanked Neil for his work at the corporation and wished him luck in his new role.

A statement following his initial announcement said: “We’d like to give our heartfelt thanks to Andrew for his many years of work for the BBC, during which he’s informed and entertained millions of viewers.

“From his early broadcasting days on Despatch Box in the 1990s to his recent forensic and agenda-setting political interviews, be has proved a formidable and hugely talented broadcaster.

“For years, he was at the heart of the irreverent and much-loved This Week and played a key role in the Daily and Sunday Politics, Politics Live and the BBC’s general election coverage.

“We wish Andrew every success in his new role; we’re sorry the US election coverage will be his last BBC presentation work for the foreseeable future but he will always be welcome at the BBC.”