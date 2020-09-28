Amazon’s 48-Hour ‘Prime Day’ Event Takes Place October 13 and 14

For the last few years, Amazon has been hosting an epic Prime Day sale that offers up deals and discounts on a huge range of products, and like 2019, this year’s Prime Day will actually take place over two days, kicking off at midnight on October 13.



As usual, Amazon already has some early Prime Day deals on its website exclusively for Prime subscribers, with early discounts on Alexa devices and other Amazon products. Prime Day itself will include discounts on everything from tech products to home products, clothing, toys, and more.

Prime Day 2020 is a little later in the year than usual because of the ongoing global health crisis, but when it starts, Amazon’s website will be filled with lightning deals that kick off at different times over the course of the day, with the available products rotating over time. Lightning deals last for as long as stock lasts, and some of the better deals can go quick.

Last year, we did a live blog covering all of the best Apple-related deals available during Amazon’s Prime Day, and we plan to do similar coverage this year so make sure to tune in to on October 13 and 14 for help sorting through all of the sales.

Prime Day sales are designed for Amazon Prime members, and a Prime membership is required to get the deals, although non-Prime customers can get access to the deals by signing up for a free 14-day Prime trial in October and then choosing not to continue to paid membership at the end of the trial period.

Prime Day discounts will be available to Amazon customers in the United States, U.K., U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and – participating for the first time this year – Turkey and Brazil.