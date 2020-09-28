Amazon Prime Day is happening in Canada on October 13th and 14th

Amazon Canada announced plans to have its annual Prime Day on October 13th and 14th.
Similar to previous years, this year will bring two-day of discounts for Prime Members who can access “incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals globally across every category.”
The festivities start on Tuesday, October 13 at 3:00am EST and run through to 11:59pm EST on Wednesday, October 14th.
Amazon noted that it now has over 150 million Prime Day members across the world and for those who are not can sign up for a 30-day free trial at amazon.ca/prime to participate in Prime Day.
The massive online retailer is offering ‘Early Prime Day’ deals with the following:
Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, said, “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their family and friends throughout the season. In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses and excited for members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love.”
Source: Amazon Canada