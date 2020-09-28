Amanda Seyfried Introduces Baby Boy After Quietly Giving Birth to Second Child

WENN

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ actress has officially become a mother of two as she quietly delivered a bouncing baby boy, her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski.

The actress shared the surprise news and a photo of her baby boy on the social media pages of charities INARA and War Child USA on Monday (28Sep20).

Amanda and her actor husband Thomas Sadoski wrote, “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally (affected) by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.”

“With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

No further information about the child’s birth has been released, but the stars are board members at INARA, which provides access to life-saving and life-altering medical assistance to children impacted by war.

They first became parents when daughter Nina was born in 2017, days after the couple wed.

They got married in a very private ceremony with just an officiant present without any guests. “I get married all the time. I was in a wedding dress last week! I also go to premieres where people take my picture,” she said in an interview. “I just don’t care about all that stuff.”

“I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?” so she explained her decision to elope.

Being a mom makes her become more careful when it comes to choosing her onscreen roles. “Oh, you want my top off for that part? How about we scrap that sex scene altogether? And no, I’m not wearing those thongs!” she said.

Just like any other proud parents, she couldn’t help sharing her motherhood joy on Instagram although she always refrained herself from showing her daughter’s face. “I probably never will. She’s a secret,” so the blonde stunner said in a separate interview.