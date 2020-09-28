Amanda Seales Shares Photo With Her Beau, Gets Mad at Gossip Blogs for Reposting It

WENN/Instar

The picture in question, which she posts on Instagram Stories, features the former ‘The Real’ co-host being kissed by an unidentified man with her back facing the camera.

Even though Amanda Seales shares her personal life with her social media followers from time to time, it doesn’t mean she allows gossip blogs to repost any footage she shares on her page. The comedian took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 27 to blast tabloids for posting a photo of her and her mystery boyfriend.

The picture in question was actually first shared by Amanda on her own account earlier in the day. It showed the former “The Real” co-host being kissed by an unknown man as they were posing on the streets. For their outing, Amanda kept things casual in an orange sweatshirt and matching yellow pants and caps while her man opted for a gray hoodie with matching pants.

Learning that her picture was being spread around with a number of people commenting on their relationship, Amanda did not take it well. She wrote on the photo-sharing site, “Don’t ever let folks tell you that by being great at your job and ending up a celebrity you ‘signed up’ to be invaded, disrespected and humiliated. Never that. This culture of treating people’s lives like for the masses to consume is disgusting.”

Prior to this, Amanda has made it clear that she refused to reveal the identity of her boyfriend, though she did mention that her beau had met her family and is funny. She said during her appearance on “The Breakfast Club”, “You have to be smart, funny and Black to even get in the door with me.”

She added, “At the end of the day, you just want to be able to have somebody that you can bounce things off of. And that listens to you and you can listen to them. I will say that all of this is learning curve. You just realize that there’s just different paths to every relationship and how things grow. You learn things about yourself and patience. I’m just older. So I find that I’m just having to really look at myself and my triggers. That’s something you learn about in a new relationship.”