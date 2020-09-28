After Las Vegas-area school officials refuse to pay a ransom, hackers publish information on students, including social security numbers and grades (Tawnell D. Hobbs/Wall Street Journal)

Tawnell D. Hobbs / Wall Street Journal:
After Las Vegas-area school officials refuse to pay a ransom, hackers publish information on students, including social security numbers and grades — Clark County in Nevada is largest known school district hit by hackers during Covid-19 pandemic,nbsp; — A hacker published documents containing …
