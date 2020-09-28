AFL news | Harley Bennell retires at just 27 after recent ban, controversial career

Harley Bennell’s controversial AFL career looks over at just 27.

Bennell issued a message of thanks on his Instagram page, before his club for this season – Melbourne – said on Twitter that the injury-prone ace was finished.

“Best 10 years of my life,” Bennell wrote. “Thank you to everyone that was involved. It was an awesome ride.”

Bennell’s career was crulled by chronic calf injuries and he leaves on an unfortunate note.

The livewire was suspended for four games and the Demons copped a $50,000 fine over a recent quarantine hub breach.

He played just five games for Melbourne, on top of two for Fremantle and 81 for Gold Coast. He booted 98 goals from his 88 games.

Bennell was drafted by the Suns in 2010 with the No.2 pick and provided fleeting moments of brilliance, interspersed with behavioural problems. He debuted in 2011 and was dropped after two games for disciplinary reasons.

Harley Bennell in action for Melbourne in their win over Carlton. (Getty)

In 2012, he recorded a pair of four-goal outings, against Collingwood and Melbourne. In 2014, he booted six goals for his biggest AFL haul.

In 2015, Gold Coast traded Bennell to the Dockers after alcohol-related problems and an alleged drug incident that made the front page of newspapers.

From then on, Bennell’s body let him down and he played just a handful of games. His four-game ban, which was to have been served next season, cast yet another cloud over his future.

AFL great Shane Crawford forecast last week that Bennell may be finished with Melbourne; he has instead decided that he’s done with elite footy.

“Did he contribute enough to continue on next year? I would say no,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports.