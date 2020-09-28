’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima FIRED For Porn Livestream!!

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima confirmed that TLC fired her after appearing in a soft porn lingerie webcam show for CamSoda’s live streaming platform.

“Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I’m no longer a cast member of the show ’90 Day Fiancé,'” she wrote.

“This is my final statement — Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

