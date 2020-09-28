25 things we learned from MLB’s strangest season

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Approaching the August 31st trade deadline, many around the game were skeptical anything of magnitude would happen. Surely no club was going to risk serious prospect capital to potentially chase fools’ gold in a sixteen team playoff format. Right? Wrong. Enter the Friars, who made an eye opening six trades involving 23 players. With three more to be named later! San Diego completely revamped their catching situation with Austin Nola and Jason Castro, brought in a veteran left handed bat in Mitch Moreland, and added to their bullpen with Trevor Rosenthal and Dan Altavilla. But their big prize was clearly Mike Clevinger, who instantly slots in atop their rotation. The Padres are going to be the number four seed in the NL, and they’re surely not a team anyone will want to play in October.