2020-21 Class Preview of First Base Free Agents

We’ve already started this year’s position-by-position breakdown of the next free agent class with a look at the market receivers. The next is a first-base group that doesn’t offer many safe answers for clubs hoping to bolster their production at the position.
Recent regulars
Justin Smoak struggled in 2020.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
As a qualifier, there is no clear, healthy, starting-caliber first baseman coming off a strong season in this year’s class. Due to the lack of a definite “top of the market” option, the top tier in this breakdown will simply be the few guys that have received regular repeats in recent years, even if they are all bounce candidates for one reason or another in this point.
- C.J. Cron (31): Cron crushed four fast taters to open the season before a knee injury required surgery and ended his season after just 13 games. From 2018-19 between the Rays and Twins, Cron hit .253 / .317 / .482 with 55 crew members in 1,059 plate appearances. There’s an obvious power here, and at best, the Cron hitting with the right hand can flat out decimate lefties while defending against righties. The knee surgery was a bad break, but he’s relatively young and could still be a starting first baseman if his recovery goes well.
- Yuli gurriel (37): Gurriel hit .298 / .343 / .541 through 612 plate appearances in 2019 and then hit .232 / .274 / .384 in 230 plate trips in 2020. He will face questions. on his poor 2020 season, his age and his ties to the 2017 Astros scandal in free agency this winter as he searches for a new club. Gurriel was a superstar in Cuba and quite productive in MLB until the current season. He can also play some third and second base, although he was exclusively a first baseman / designated hitter in 2020.
- Jake lamb (30): Shoulder injuries destroyed Lamb’s career finale at Arizona, but he’s looking good since he was released and held on to the Athletics. Lamb hit .267 / .327 / .556 with four home runs in 49 appearances at Oakland’s plate, though that showing only propelled his 2020 overall line to .196 / .283 / .352. Lamb hit 59 home runs as the D-backs’ daily third baseman in 2016-17 before his shoulder problems showed up. If you are healthy, you are young enough to reestablish yourself as a daily option in any corner of the box. He will wait for a deep postseason run to continue his change at the plate.
- Justin smoak (34): The ambidextrous Smoak was better than his low batting average made him look at first glance in 2019, but his strikeout rate rose 10 percent in a disastrous performance by the Brewers in 2020. Smoak stayed hitless in a short three-game span. watch with the Giants after being released. From 2017-19, the heavy hitter hit .243 / .350 / .470 for Toronto, but this year’s woeful .176 / .250 / .361 batting line won’t do him many favors in free agency.
- Ryan zimmerman (36): Zimmerman opted out of the 2020 season, but made it clear that he intends to play again in 2021. A persistent case of plantar fasciitis torpedoed his 2019 season and limited it to just 52 games, but Zimmerman managed a average of .289 /. 350 / .542 clip in 899 plate appearances from 2017-18. It’s hard to imagine “Mr. National” playing anywhere other than D.C. A low-cost Nationals gathering certainly makes sense.
Utility players and platoon bats
Asdrubal Cabrera will be a free agent at age 35.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
- Matt Adams (32): Adams has never been able to hit lefties well, but his performance against righties was also reduced in this year’s small sample (.152 / .188 / .261 in 48 plate appearances). He could land another minor league contract as a bench bat.
- Asdrúbal Cabrera (35): Cabrera played a career-high 198 2/3 innings at first base this year, hitting .242 / .305 / .447 with eight dingers. He’s no longer a shortstop, but the switch-hitter can still handle first, second and third base while providing average or better offense.
- Derek Dietrich (31): Dietrich’s transformation into a true three-hitter continued in 2020. He hit .197 / .347 / .459 and saw just over half of his 75 plate appearances finish with a home run (eight) , walked (). ) or crossed out (21). You can also play second base, third base and the outfield corners.
- Brad Miller (31): Miller has experience in all four points of the frame and in the corners of the outfield. He’s struggled with consistency, but he hit well in 2020 and owns a combined line of .247 / .329 / .468 in 595 plate appearances dating back to 2018. He’s hit 27 home runs and doubles apiece in that time. adding four triples.
- Logan morrison (33): LoMo rode strong in spring training and summer camp to a spot on the Brewers roster, but struggled immensely through games in the majors. Morrison hit 38 home runs for the 2017 Rays, but a torn labrum in his hip ruined his 2018 season with the Twins. He has yet to recover.
- Pablo Sandoval (34): The Panda revived his career with a quality 2018-19 performance on his return to the Giants, but the 2020 season was a disaster. The Braves amazingly added him to the roster before the postseason, so he might have a late chance to show some life. A minor league deal still seems the most likely.
- Neil walker (35): Walker beat several other veterans to earn a bench spot in Philadelphia, but hit .231 / .244 / .308 before being released earlier this month. The switchgear can handle all four corner points and second base, but will surely be seen as a bench piece if he continues to play.
Players with 2021 options
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) is unlikely to make free agency.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports