2020-21 Class Preview of First Base Free Agents

As a qualifier, there is no clear, healthy, starting-caliber first baseman coming off a strong season in this year’s class. Due to the lack of a definite “top of the market” option, the top tier in this breakdown will simply be the few guys that have received regular repeats in recent years, even if they are all bounce candidates for one reason or another in this point.

C.J. Cron (31): Cron crushed four fast taters to open the season before a knee injury required surgery and ended his season after just 13 games. From 2018-19 between the Rays and Twins, Cron hit .253 / .317 / .482 with 55 crew members in 1,059 plate appearances. There’s an obvious power here, and at best, the Cron hitting with the right hand can flat out decimate lefties while defending against righties. The knee surgery was a bad break, but he’s relatively young and could still be a starting first baseman if his recovery goes well.

Yuli gurriel (37): Gurriel hit .298 / .343 / .541 through 612 plate appearances in 2019 and then hit .232 / .274 / .384 in 230 plate trips in 2020. He will face questions. on his poor 2020 season, his age and his ties to the 2017 Astros scandal in free agency this winter as he searches for a new club. Gurriel was a superstar in Cuba and quite productive in MLB until the current season. He can also play some third and second base, although he was exclusively a first baseman / designated hitter in 2020.

Jake lamb (30): Shoulder injuries destroyed Lamb's career finale at Arizona, but he's looking good since he was released and held on to the Athletics. Lamb hit .267 / .327 / .556 with four home runs in 49 appearances at Oakland's plate, though that showing only propelled his 2020 overall line to .196 / .283 / .352. Lamb hit 59 home runs as the D-backs' daily third baseman in 2016-17 before his shoulder problems showed up. If you are healthy, you are young enough to reestablish yourself as a daily option in any corner of the box. He will wait for a deep postseason run to continue his change at the plate.

Justin smoak (34): The ambidextrous Smoak was better than his low batting average made him look at first glance in 2019, but his strikeout rate rose 10 percent in a disastrous performance by the Brewers in 2020. Smoak stayed hitless in a short three-game span. watch with the Giants after being released. From 2017-19, the heavy hitter hit .243 / .350 / .470 for Toronto, but this year's woeful .176 / .250 / .361 batting line won't do him many favors in free agency.

Ryan zimmerman (36): Zimmerman opted out of the 2020 season, but made it clear that he intends to play again in 2021. A persistent case of plantar fasciitis torpedoed his 2019 season and limited it to just 52 games, but Zimmerman managed a average of .289 /. 350 / .542 clip in 899 plate appearances from 2017-18. It's hard to imagine "Mr. National" playing anywhere other than D.C. A low-cost Nationals gathering certainly makes sense.

Utility players and platoon bats