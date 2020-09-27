Winners, losers from Bills’ epic victory over the Rams

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams took the field in Week 3 with both teams looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Fans were treated to a wild game that saw a blown 28-3 lead and two epic comebacks.

Buffalo started cooking early, with Josh Allen looking like an NFL MVP candidate. After taking a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter, the Bills were on their way to making an emphatic statement in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Rams were being exposed as a pretender.

Suddenly, everything clicked for Los Angeles. A defense that couldn’t put any pressure on Allen and an offense that struggled to find any momentum, started firing on all cylinders. As time flew by, the Rams chipped away at Buffalo’s lead until they surged ahead 32-28 with four minutes left.

After a brutal fourth-quarter performance, Allen got his shot at redemption. In one of the biggest moments in his NFL career, with the help of an absurd penalty, he came through in the final seconds and delivered.

Here are the winners and losers from the Bills’ epic 35-32 victory over the Rams in Week 3.

Winner: Josh Allen launches NFL MVP campaign

The Bills came into the season with a defense capable of winning a Super Bowl, but Allen stood in their way. He showed flashes of greatness, but alarming accuracy issues dragged this offense down with him. Now, with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll scheming up the perfect attack and an outstanding offensive line protecting QB1, greatness is happening.