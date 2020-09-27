Winners and losers from UFC 253 at Yas Island

Young was looking to further add to his resume in the featherweight division against the lesser known Ludovit Klein. Despite having won each of his previous two bouts, Young looked pretty tense early in the bout. The underdog could have also been a bit rusty after having not taken to the Octagon since February of 2019. The backdrop here was Klein being a late replacement for Nate Landwehr, who was scratched due to a positive COVID-19 test. As note above, things did not go swimmingly for the 27-year-old Young.

As you can see, Young was knocked out within the first 80 seconds of Round 1 via a combination of a head kick and jabs. It was a downright disastrous performance on the biggest stage of Young’s career. And it has us wondering where the New Zealand native goes from here.

Winner: Hakeem Dawodu earns split decision win

This 29-year-old Canada native was not having the antics of his opponent, Zubaira Tukhugov, during the first bout of the main card at Fight Island. Dawodu was actually given a warning by referee Kevin Sataki for cussing at Tukhugov throughout the fight. Already 4-1 in his UFC career with four consecutive victories to his name, Dawodu also let his fighting do the talking.

En route to earning a split-decision victory, Dawodu landed 34 more significant strikes than Tukhugov. That was pretty much the difference as he earned a split decision win (28-29, 30-27, 29-28). One now has to wonder whether Dawodu will find himself ranked in the featherweight division. He’s now 12-1-1 in his professional career.

Loser: Kai Kara-France lays egg as major favorite

“Don’t Blink” entered the Octagon against Brandon Royval Saturday evening as a -225 favorite to take the bout and continue ascending the flyweight rankings. Royval had other ideas, and it led to one of the most-shocking results of the evening at Fight Island.