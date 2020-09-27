Why Benji Marshall didn’t want his family at last Wests Tigers game

Benji Marshall may have put on a happy face for the cameras and fans following his side loss to the Eels on Saturday but the truth is the Tigers great is filthy with the club.

Marshall’s exit from the club after a rocky year with coach Michael Maguire was the main reason why the Kiwi great rejected an invitation from Tigers officials to have his family to join him on the field after his final game.

Benji Marshal goes down with an MCL injury (Getty)

While the Marshall-Tigers break-up may have appeared amicable, beneath the surface the relationship has sadly deteriorated.

The Tigers legend is upset by the club’s decision not to re-sign him, and even more hurt by the fact he read about it in the media first.

Marshall’s family didn’t even attend the game and took part in his walk of honour on his own despite the retiring Chris Lawrence being accompanied by his daughter Emme and wife Kathryn.

The Tigers got an exemption to have both families on the field but Marshall opted not to, which was in contrast to his wife and child attending and posing for photos at his 250th game for the Tigers in round 14 before he was told he wasn’t part of the club’s plans.

Marshall farewells Tigers fans

The Tigers have tried to make a big deal of Marshall’s last game but the five-eighth didn’t want any fanfare made about his last game for the club. Marshall is confident he will continue his career elsewhere.

The knee injury was an unfortunate end to Marshall’s career and the playmaker has garnered plenty of positive reviews about his play this season, with Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston one of several former players dumbfounded by the Tigers’ move to drop the star.