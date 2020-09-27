Who is the NFL’s female referee? Meet Sarah Thomas, the only woman official in the NFL in 2020

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Shortly after she was officially hired by the NFL in 2015, Sarah Thomas claimed in an interview with NFL Media she never set out to be a trailblazer. Yet that’s exactly what the 47-year-old is as the league’s first full-time female official.

NFL referees and all other officials are not full-time league employees, as they technically work part-time from May through the end of each season with a dark period in between. Thomas being distinguished as the first full-time female NFL official separates her from Shannon Eastin, who became the first female to officiate an NFL game when she was hired as a replacement official (line judge) during the NFL Referees Association lockout of 2012.

Thomas is now a five-year NFL officiating veteran after rising through the college ranks. A Pascagoula, Miss., native, she began officiating youth and high school football games in Mississippi after graduating from the University of Mobile. She was hired by Conference USA in 2007 and officiated college football games until she reached the pros in 2015.

MORE: Here’s how much money NFL officials make

Gerry Austin, a former NFL official and the supervisor of Conference USA’s officials who hired Thomas, explained to ESPN shortly after she graduated to the NFL what makes her successful in officiating.

“She understood that the rules of the game of football should be applied within the spirit of the game and not within the technical writing of the rules,” Austin said. “I’ve always (stressed) understanding the spirit of rules and don’t be technical. If there’s a call to be made, have the courage to make the call, and she fit within that framework.

“And she has great communication skills. She has the ability to calm the coach down and to explain whatever the coach is questioning. More times than not, a coach just wants to vent. We try to give him his 15-20 seconds to vent and then ask, ‘What’s your question?’

“That’s a good skill, and Sarah has that skill. Coaches have confidence in Sarah’s ability to officiate in our conference, and I think that’s what’s helped her and carried her over to where she’s in the NFL.”

Thomas began her NFL officiating career as a line judge. In 2017, she switched to down judge, which is the position she continues to hold in 2020. She did serve as head linesman in the second half of the 2018 season.

In 2020, Thomas is the down judge on 19-year veteran referee John Hussey’s crew. The down judge lines up on the sideline and looks directly down the line of scrimmage. He or she directs the chain crew and informs the referee of the down and also rules on sideline plays on the nearest half of the field. Below is what the down judge watches on run plays, pass plays and special teams plays.

Run plays: Watches for offside or encroachment; monitors sideline; determines when/if a runner is out of bounds; marks runner’s forward progress.

Pass plays: Watches nearest receiver for first seven yards of his route until he is clear the point of legal contact for defensive backs; watches for pass interference.

Special teams: Watches for offside and encroachment; rules on penalties involving blockers and defenders on trick plays.

Courtesy of Pro Football Reference, below is Thomas’ complete NFL officiating record through last season.

Sarah Thomas games as NFL official

DateTeamOpponentPosition
September 13, 2015Houston TexansKansas City ChiefsLine Judge
September 20, 2015Oakland RaidersBaltimore RavensLine Judge
September 27, 2015Dallas CowboysAtlanta FalconsLine Judge
October 12, 2015San Diego ChargersPittsburgh SteelersLine Judge
October 18, 2015New York JetsWashington RedskinsLine Judge
October 25, 2015St. Louis RamsCleveland BrownsLine Judge
October 29, 2015New England PatriotsMiami DolphinsLine Judge
November 15, 2015Baltimore RavensJacksonville JaguarsLine Judge
November 22, 2015Chicago BearsDenver BroncosLine Judge
November 29, 2015San Francisco 49ersArizona CardinalsLine Judge
December 6, 2015New England PatriotsPhiladelphia EaglesLine Judge
December 13, 2015Kansas City ChiefsSan Diego ChargersLine Judge
December 21, 2015New Orleans SaintsDetroit LionsLine Judge
December 27, 2015Tampa Bay BuccaneersChicago BearsLine Judge
January 3, 2016Cleveland BrownsPittsburgh SteelersLine Judge
DateTeamOpponentPosition
September 11, 2016Atlanta FalconsTampa Bay BuccaneersLine Judge
September 19, 2016Chicago BearsPhiladelphia EaglesLine Judge
September 25, 2016Seattle SeahawksSan Francisco 49ersLine Judge
October 2, 2016Washington RedskinsCleveland BrownsLine Judge
October 9, 2016Minnesota VikingsHouston TexansLine Judge
October 16, 2016New York GiantsBaltimore RavensLine Judge
October 23, 2016Jacksonville JaguarsOakland RaidersLine Judge
November 6, 2016Cleveland BrownsDallas CowboysLine Judge
November 13, 2016Tennessee TitansGreen Bay PackersLine Judge
November 20, 2016San Francisco 49ersNew England PatriotsLine Judge
November 27, 2016Houston TexansSan Diego ChargersLine Judge
December 4, 2016Cincinnati BengalsPhiladelphia EaglesLine Judge
December 11, 2016Detroit LionsChicago BearsLine Judge
December 18, 2016Arizona CardinalsNew Orleans SaintsLine Judge
December 24, 2016Green Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsLine Judge
DateTeamOpponentPosition
September 10, 2017Los Angeles RamsIndianapolis ColtsDown Judge
September 17, 2017Tampa Bay BuccaneersChicago BearsDown Judge
October 1, 2017Cleveland BrownsCincinnati BengalsDown Judge
October 8, 2017Houston TexansKansas City ChiefsDown Judge
October 15, 2017Minnesota VikingsGreen Bay PackersDown Judge
October 22, 2017San Francisco 49ersDallas CowboysDown Judge
November 5, 2017Seattle SeahawksWashington RedskinsDown Judge
November 12, 2017Jacksonville JaguarsLos Angeles ChargersDown Judge
November 16, 2017Pittsburgh SteelersTennessee TitansDown Judge
November 26, 2017New England PatriotsMiami DolphinsDown Judge
December 3, 2017Arizona CardinalsLos Angeles RamsDown Judge
December 17, 2017New Orleans SaintsNew York JetsDown Judge
December 25, 2017Philadelphia EaglesOakland RaidersDown Judge
December 31, 2017Baltimore RavensCincinnati BengalsDown Judge
DateTeamOpponentPosition
September 10, 2018Oakland RaidersLos Angeles RamsDown Judge
September 16, 2018New Orleans SaintsCleveland BrownsDown Judge
September 23, 2018Baltimore RavensDenver BroncosDown Judge
September 30, 2018Los Angeles ChargersSan Francisco 49ersDown Judge
October 11, 2018New York GiantsPhiladelphia EaglesDown Judge
October 21, 2018Jacksonville JaguarsHouston TexansHead Linesman
October 28, 2018Los Angeles RamsGreen Bay PackersHead Linesman
November 4, 2018Cleveland BrownsKansas City ChiefsHead Linesman
November 11, 2018New York JetsBuffalo BillsHead Linesman
November 22, 2018Dallas CowboysWashington RedskinsHead Linesman
December 2, 2018Cincinnati BengalsDenver BroncosHead Linesman
December 9, 2018Oakland RaidersPittsburgh SteelersHead Linesman
December 16, 2018Baltimore RavensTampa Bay BuccaneersHead Linesman
December 23, 2018New York JetsGreen Bay PackersHead Linesman
December 30, 2018Seattle SeahawksArizona CardinalsHead Linesman
January 13, 2019New England PatriotsLos Angeles ChargersHead Linesman
DateTeamOpponentPosition
September 8, 2019Philadelphia EaglesWashington RedskinsDown Judge
September 15, 2019Baltimore RavensArizona CardinalsDown Judge
September 22, 2019Seattle SeahawksNew Orleans SaintsDown Judge
September 29, 2019Denver BroncosJacksonville JaguarsDown Judge
October 6, 2019Dallas CowboysGreen Bay PackersDown Judge
October 20, 2019Atlanta FalconsLos Angeles RamsDown Judge
October 28, 2019Pittsburgh SteelersMiami DolphinsDown Judge
November 3, 2019Carolina PanthersTennessee TitansDown Judge
November 10, 2019Cleveland BrownsBuffalo BillsDown Judge
November 21, 2019Houston TexansIndianapolis ColtsDown Judge
December 1, 2019Cincinnati BengalsNew York JetsDown Judge
December 8, 2019Arizona CardinalsPittsburgh SteelersDown Judge
December 15, 2019Los Angeles ChargersMinnesota VikingsDown Judge
December 22, 2019Washington RedskinsNew York GiantsDown Judge
December 29, 2019Carolina PanthersNew Orleans SaintsDown Judge
January 11, 2020San Francisco 49ersMinnesota VikingsDown Judge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR