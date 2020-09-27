What channel is Steelers vs. Texans on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 NFL game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

A family reunion will take place when Pittsburgh hosts Houston on CBS as all three Watt brothers will be on the same field. This marks the second occasion since 1930 that a trio of brothers have played against each other.

T.J. and Derek Watt will take the field for the Steelers (2-0) who are looking like their Super Bowl winning team of years past that relied on one of the best defenses and play from Ben Roethlisberger. No player has more than T.J. Watt’s 2.5 sacks on a Pittsburgh defense that ranks second in the NFL with 10 sacks. Roethlisberger’s surgically-repaired elbow looks just fine as the 17-year NFL veteran connected on three passes of over 20 yards last week, including an 84-yard bomb to rookie Chase Claypool. 

J.J. Watt twice sacked an elusive Lamar Jackson last week in Houston’s 33-16 loss to Baltimore in Week 2. Deshaun Watson has been doing everything in his power to get the Texans their first win but has been sacked eight times, tied for worst in the league. Despite trading away DeAndre Hopkins who leads the NFL in receiving, Brandon Cooks and Will Fuller both have been fairly productive, each with over 110 yards receiving.

Pittsburgh has won the last two meetings with Houston and would move the Texans to an unenviable 0-3 which normally spells doom on the playoff front. The Texans, however are the most recent team to make to playoff after an 0-3 start, doing so in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Texans game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 3 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch Steelers vs. Texans live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is Steelers vs. Texans on today?

  • TV channel (national): CBS
  • TV channel (Pittsburg): KDKA
  • TV channel (Houston): KHOU
  • Live stream: fuboTV

Ian Eagle will be joined in the booth by Charles Davis. Evan Washburn will work as sideline reporter with the duo. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 232, or the Texans broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 390.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Texans on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Texans start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 27
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Texans is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Pennsylvania, parts of the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Oklahoma will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country has access to Tennessee vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas vs. New England or Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia.

MORE: NFL Week 3 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Dolphins at Jaguars8:20 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 27

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at Bills1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Titans at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
49ers at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Colts4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Cardinals4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Buccaneers at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Seahawks4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Saints8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 28

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Ravens8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Texans schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV
1Sept. 10at Kansas City Chiefs8:20 p.m.NBC
2Sept. 20vs. Baltimore Ravens4:25 p.m.CBS
3Sept. 27at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.mCBS
4Oct. 4vs. Minnesota Vikings1 p.m.Fox
5Oct. 11vs. Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
6Oct. 18at Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 25vs. Green Bay Packers1 p.m.Fox
8Bye
9Nov. 8at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 15at Cleveland Browns1 p.m.Fox
11Nov. 22vs. New England Patriots1 p.m.CBS
12Nov. 26at Detroit Lions12:30 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 6vs. Indianapolis Colts1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 13at Chicago Bears1 p.m.CBS
15Dec. 19 or 20at Indianapolis ColtsTBD
16Dec. 27vs. Cincinnati Bengals1 p.m.CBS
17Jan. 3vs. Tennessee Titans1 p.m.CBS

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR