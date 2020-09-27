What channel is Packers vs. Saints on today? Schedule, time for ‘Sunday Night Football’ game in Week 3

This week’s “Sunday Night Football” game may sound a little different without the voice of Al Michaels in the booth for NBC or fans in the stands of Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but it has all the ingredients of a classic as two Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks meet when Green Bay (2-0) travels to the Big Easy.

New Orleans (1-1) is in need of an easy get-right game after a lackluster performance in the Las Vegas home opener of Allegiant Stadium. Drew Brees showed his 41-year-old age and declining arm strength, picking up most of his 312 yards in garbage time of the Saints’ 34-24 loss to the Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” Not helping Brees’ effort, the Saints will likely be without top wideout Michael Thomas for another week after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. Alvin Kamara ranks seventh in the NFL in all-purpose yards with 241 and has found the end zone three times this year.

One of the few guys to rack up more yards than Kamara on the young season is Green Bay’s Aaron Jones. Jones has four touchdowns and ranks first in the league with 312 all-purpose yards, a full 53 yards better than the next closest player. Aaron Rodgers has revitalized his career following an offseason of doubts regarding how much longer the 16-year veteran has left in Green Bay. Rodgers has an adjusted QBR of 91.0, good for best in the NFL.

Below is everything to know about this week’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Packers and Saints in Week 3.

What channel is Packers vs. Saints on today?

Game : Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

Typically the NBC booth consists of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth, but Sunday’s game is the first of several scheduled “bye weeks” for the 75-year-old Michaels. In his place will be veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico who also does play-by-play for NBC of Notre Dame football. Michele Tafoya will serve as the sideline reporter.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

What time is the Packers vs. Saints game on?

Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will go unchanged, the teams featured in the time slot can be altered beginning in Week 5.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for “quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime.” Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

NFL live stream for Packers vs. Saints

Because NBC broadcasts all “Sunday Night Football” games, they are available to stream on all of the network’s online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for “Sunday Night Football.” Below are all of them.