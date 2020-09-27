What channel is Cowboys vs. Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 NFL game

Lisa Witt
A Week 3 matchup between Dallas and Seattle could be one for the ages as both teams have a propensity to make things dramatic. Fans can watch all the drama unfold as part of Fox’s second America’s Game of the Week.

The nail was all but in the coffin last week for the Cowboys (1-1) who miraculously stormed back from a 29-10 halftime deficit to defeat Atlanta at the horn with a 46-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal. Dak Prescott played like a man with a mega contract on the line, passing for 450 yards and scoring four touchdowns, three of which came by way of the ground. It could be another big day for the three-headed attack of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, as Seattle has the worst pass defense in the NFL allowing 415.5 yards a game, a full 43 yards worse than the next closest team. 

Seattle’s Russell Wilson has emerged as an early MVP frontrunner. He thrown just two more incompletions (11) than he has touchdowns (9) thus far and leads the league in both passer rating and completion percentage. The Seahawks’ defense came up with a goal-line stand to defeat New England 35-30 in Week 2, but lost pass rusher Bruce Irvin and slot corner Marquise Blair to knee injuries. Safety Jamal Adams has been a welcome addition to the team as he leads the defense in tackles (21) and sacks (2). 

The two teams met in 2019 in the NFC Wild Card game with the Cowboys winning 24-22. Seattle has won the last three regular-season meetings.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Seahawks game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 3 NFL schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Seahawks on today?

  • TV channel (national): Fox
  • TV channel (Dallas): KDFW
  • TV channel (Seattle): KCPQ
  • Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

This is Fox’s second America’s Game of the Week, meaning the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call with Erin Andrews on the sideline. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Mike Pereira will serve as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Cowboys broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 229, or the Seahawks broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 384.

In Canada, viewers can watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks start time

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 27
  • Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Seahawks is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, one of three regional late games on Fox. Most of the country will have access to the game on Fox. A few areas will have access to Detroit vs. Arizona or Tampa vs. Denver.

NFL schedule Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Dolphins at Jaguars8:20 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 27

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Rams at Bills1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
WFT at Browns1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Titans at Vikings1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Raiders at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
49ers at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jets at Colts4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Panthers at Chargers4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Cardinals4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Buccaneers at Broncos4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Seahawks4:25 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Saints8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 28

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chiefs at Ravens8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Cowboys schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Rams8:20 p.m. ETNBC
2Sept. 20vs. Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
3Sept. 27at Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4vs. Browns1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Giants4:25 p.m. ETCBS
6Oct. 19 (Monday)vs. Cardinals8:15 p.m. ETESPN
7Oct. 25at Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1at Eagles8:20 p.m. ETNBC
9Nov. 8vs. Steelers4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Bye
11Nov. 22at Vikings4:25 p.m. ETFox
12Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)vs. Redskins4:30 p.m. ETFox
13Dec. 3 (Thursday)at Ravens8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
14Dec. 13at Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
15Dec. 20vs. 49ers8:20 p.m. ETNBC
16Dec. 27vs. Eagles4:25 p.m. ETFox
17Jan 3at Giants1 p.m. ETFox

Seahawks schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 13at Falcons1 p.m. ETFox
2Sept. 20vs. Patriots (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
3Sept. 27vs. Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
4Oct. 4at Dolphins1 p.m. ETFox
5Oct. 11vs. Vikings (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
6BYE
7Oct. 25at Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFox
8Nov. 1vs. 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox
9Nov. 8at Bills1 p.m. ETFox
10Nov. 15at Rams4:25 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 19vs. Cardinals (TNF)8:20 p.m. ETFox/NFLN/Amazon
12Nov. 30at Eagles (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
13Dec. 6vs. Giants1:05 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13vs. Jets1:05 p.m. ETCBS
15Dec. 20at Redskins1 p.m. ETFox
16Dec. 27vs. Rams4:05 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at 49ers4:25 p.m. ETFox

