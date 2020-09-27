What channel is 49ers vs. Giants on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 NFL game

It’s a next-man-up type game when San Franciso travels to Metlife Stadium for a contest between two teams struck worst by the injury bug last week. The 49ers will be playing on the same turf that they believe is the culprit of all those injuries.

The 49ers (1-1) may have gotten the easy win last week against the Jets, but it really was a losing weekend after both Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were lost for the season with ACL tears, and Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert sustained injuries that put their playing status in jeopardy. Richard Sherman is still on IR and George Kittle is battling a knee injury sustained in Week 1. Making matters even worse for the reigning NFC champions, the NFC West is arguably the best division in the league this year. The 49ers are the only team with a loss.

Things already were trending downward for the Giants (0-2) before Saquon Barkley tore his ACL and Sterling Shepard aggravated a turf toe injury. Both injuries slow the development of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones who has been just okay this year, throwing for 520 yards, two touchdowns and three picks. Despite the Giants’ run defense being one of the worst in the NFL, their pass defense ranks second in yards allowed (377) through a pair of games against Ben Roethlisberger and Mitchell Trubisky.

Dating back to 2014, San Francisco and New York have split the last four times they have played each other. Despite all the injuries to the 49ers’ defense, they enter Week 3 as a favorite by about a field goal.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Giants game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 3 NFL schedule.

What channel is 49ers vs. Giants on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (San Francisco): KTVU

KTVU TV channel (NYC): WNYW

WNYW Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kevin Burkhardt will be on the call, joined by new partner Daryl Johnston. Pam Oliver will work as sideline reporter with the duo. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will float amongst broadcasts to give his analysis of officiating.

For those looking for radio information, the 49ers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 386, or the Giants broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 227.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

49ers vs. Giants start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Giants is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on Fox. Northern California, Oregon and New York City will have access to the game. Other parts of the country will have access to Washington vs. Cleveland, Chicago vs. Atlanta or Los Angeles vs. Buffalo.

NFL schedule Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24

Game Time (ET) TV channel Dolphins at Jaguars 8:20 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bears at Falcons 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at Bills 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Titans at Vikings 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Raiders at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV 49ers at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Panthers at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Lions at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Buccaneers at Broncos 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cowboys at Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Saints 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 28

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs at Ravens 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

49ers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 20 @Jets 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 27 @Giants 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 4 Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 11 Dolphins 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 18 Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 25 @Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Nov. 1 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 Packers 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 10 Nov. 15 @Saints 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 – BYE – – 12 Nov. 29 @Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 7 Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 13 Redskins 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 20 @Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec. 26 or Dec. 27 @Cardinals TBD TBD 17 Jan. 3 Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX

Giants schedule 2020

Here is the New York Giants’ complete schedule for 2020: