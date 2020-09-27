Watch: Chargers lose game on dropped lateral by Austin Ekeler

It is becoming somewhat of a theme for the Los Angeles Chargers under head coach Anthony Lynn. Last season saw of the Chargers’ 11 losses come by one score.

Attempting to mount a comeback against a Carolina Panthers squad that had lost 10 consecutive heading into Week 3, we saw these late-game struggles hinder the Chargers once again.

Rookie first-round pick Justin Herbert, starting for the injured Tyrod Taylor, led Los Angeles to inside Carolina’s 30-yard-line in the final seconds with his team down 21-16.

That’s when Herbert hit Keenan Allen inside the 15-yard-line. In what is defined as a hook-and-lateral, Allen attempted get the ball to running back Austin Ekeler.

