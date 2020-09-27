Washington rookie Chase Young suffers groin injury vs. Browns

The Washington Football Team will have to play the remainder of their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns without their rookie defensive end.
Washington announced Sunday that Chase Young will not return to the game after suffering a groin injury in the second quarter.
Young came into the game tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 2.5. His family also was in attendance to watch him play for the first time this season, but unfortunately, they’ll have to wait longer to watch him play a full game.
The 21-year-old was selected by Washington with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90