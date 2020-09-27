US SEC issues no-action letter on compressed digital asset settlement process By Cointelegraph

US SEC issues no-action letter on compressed digital asset settlement process
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took a major step toward streamlining digital asset securities settlement by compressing the previous four-step process into three in a bid to reduce operational risk for broker-dealers.
The SEC issued a no-action letter on Sept. 25, stating it will not penalize any broker-dealer operating an alternative trading system (ATS) that trades digital asset securities — if they adhere to the new guidelines.
