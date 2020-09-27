Home Business UK wants university students to be able to return home for Christmas...

UK wants university students to be able to return home for Christmas By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Britain’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON () – The British government wants university students to be able to return home for Christmas, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday, amid concerns that more lockdown measures may be needed to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus outbreaks have forced some colleges to ask students — many of whom are far from home and paying thousands of pounds for accommodation and teaching — to self-isolate in their rooms and follow lectures online.

“I very much want students to be able to go home at Christmas,” Dowden told Sky News.

“We’re three months away from Christmas. We’ve announced a range of measures. We are constantly keeping this situation under review.”

But the government is facing disquiet from some of its own lawmakers who are pushing for parliament to have more of a say over COVID restrictions, including through an amendment being pushed by prominent lawmakers Graham (NYSE:) Brady (NYSE:) and Steve Baker.

The opposition Labour Party indicated it could support such a move.

“If it’s selected, I think that the likelihood is that we would back it,” the opposition Labour Party’s culture spokeswoman Jo Stevens told Sky News.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©